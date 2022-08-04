Emerson Electric Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.515 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 38.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $89.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $647,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,158,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 target price on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

