Eminer Achieves Market Cap of $2.34 Million (EM)

Eminer (EM) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eminer has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and $30,725.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro.

Eminer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

