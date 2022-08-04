Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $29,575.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00644909 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035481 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.