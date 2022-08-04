Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.56.

Encompass Health stock opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $84.15.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Encompass Health by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

