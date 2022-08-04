ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €16.50 ($17.01) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENI. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($18.04) price target on ENI in a report on Monday. set a €15.70 ($16.19) price target on ENI in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.40 ($15.88) price target on ENI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.53) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($18.56) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, July 1st.

ENI Stock Performance

ETR:ENI traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €11.45 ($11.80). 26,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.31. ENI has a fifty-two week low of €10.01 ($10.32) and a fifty-two week high of €14.80 ($15.26).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

