EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Price Target Increased to $122.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised EnPro Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

EnPro Industries Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NPO opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.71 and its 200-day moving average is $96.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.39.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 13.01%.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

