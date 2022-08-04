Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Mizuho

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $146.00 to $148.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.33.

Entegris Stock Performance

Entegris stock opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.01.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 18.02%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $2,358,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Entegris by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

