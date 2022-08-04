Enterprise Products Partners’ (EPD) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.
Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance
NYSE:EPD opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.41. Enterprise Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners
In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $450,342. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the second quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
