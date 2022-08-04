Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01, RTT News reports. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE EPD opened at $26.16 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.16.
Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Cowa LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,795 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after acquiring an additional 385,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.
About Enterprise Products Partners
Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
See Also
