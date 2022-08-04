EOS Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $262.07 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00005303 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $262.07 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000061 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 996,270,335 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

