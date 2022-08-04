EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Up to $370.03

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $370.03, but opened at $390.00. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $406.26, with a volume of 8,872 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $403.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.15.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Up 9.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.71.

Insider Activity

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EPAM Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.