Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Lowered to $9.50 at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 116.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.38. 360,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,480. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 2.51%. On average, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $91,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 340.8% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.