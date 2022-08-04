Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report released on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless expects that the company will earn $2.67 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Builders FirstSource’s current full-year earnings is $12.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.30 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.85.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $69.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.49. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.18.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 99.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

