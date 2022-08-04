Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Graco Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

GGG has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $67.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a 1-year low of $56.48 and a 1-year high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Graco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Graco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graco

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

