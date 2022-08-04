Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for August 4th (BWA, CLH, DAC, EVA, HHC, LPLA, MELI, MNDT, MTOR, NEU)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, August 4th:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

