Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Bancshares to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Equity Bancshares Trading Down 0.6 %

Equity Bancshares stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.62. 30,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,481. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.41. Equity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $28.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $92,779.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $92,779.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $292,315.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,513.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 18.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $1,351,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,537 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

