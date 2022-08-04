Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Stock Position Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 3,879.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 709,653 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,023,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,412,000 after purchasing an additional 523,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,408,000 after purchasing an additional 285,122 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 1,079,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,966,000 after purchasing an additional 106,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 464,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,196,000 after purchasing an additional 97,959 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EQC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,996. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.03. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -382.23 and a beta of 0.20.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

