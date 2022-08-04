Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.48-$3.58 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.89-$0.93 EPS.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.69. 63,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $81.55.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.50 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.18.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,002,000 after acquiring an additional 943,870 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after buying an additional 327,435 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Equity Residential by 493.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 201,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after buying an additional 167,519 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,533,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 717.2% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 72,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 63,926 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

