Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.52-$1.54 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.69.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.