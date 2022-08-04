Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Down 15.4% in July

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 231,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everspin Technologies news, VP Troy Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,181 shares of company stock valued at $99,576. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.31. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.35 million for the quarter. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 27.52%.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

Featured Stories

