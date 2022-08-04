Evoke Pharma (EVOK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 418.04% and a negative return on equity of 200.49%. The company had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $3.28 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $18.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evoke Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.