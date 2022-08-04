Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at BTIG Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BTIG Research from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVH. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 59,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.94 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day moving average is $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $297.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.81 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

