Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AQUA opened at $38.15 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Institutional Trading of Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQUA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $82,536,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $61,313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 371.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,190,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,918,000 after acquiring an additional 937,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after acquiring an additional 713,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,872,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,068,000 after acquiring an additional 589,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile



Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Stories

