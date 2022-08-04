Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at BTIG Research

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.85. 47,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.41.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $43,581.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Exact Sciences by 1,017.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

