Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 60,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $102.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.88. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

