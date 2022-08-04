EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given New $25.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 144.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.87. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.26.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.02). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 174.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

