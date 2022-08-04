F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto Sells 2,047 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 2,047 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $337,550.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

F5 Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $171.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.88. F5, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.43 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.15.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 86.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.36.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

