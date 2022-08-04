Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:FPI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.57. 3,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,996. The firm has a market cap of $772.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57. Farmland Partners has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $16.43.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at $389,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 39.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the first quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

See Also

