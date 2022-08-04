Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Bought by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Fate Therapeutics worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,262,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 48,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,535,000 after purchasing an additional 67,395 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 48,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark Plavsic sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $91,524.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,497.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $31,085.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,893.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,082 shares of company stock worth $1,646,106. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.09.

Shares of FATE opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.10. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

