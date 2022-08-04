FB Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

FB Financial has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FB Financial to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.8%.

FB Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:FBK opened at $42.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. FB Financial has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.37). FB Financial had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FB Financial will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FBK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of FB Financial to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of FB Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Institutional Trading of FB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FB Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in FB Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in FB Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in FB Financial by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 25,337 shares during the period. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

