Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.10-$6.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Federal Realty Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.10-$6.25 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.04. The stock had a trading volume of 793,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,611. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $113.35. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $92.02 and a one year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 130.49%.

FRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.29.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $1,682,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 341,208.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

