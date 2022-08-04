Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.50.

FSS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.87. 1,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 30.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

