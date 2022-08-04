Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

NYSE FHI opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $1,122,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 538,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,019 shares of company stock worth $2,257,547 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Federated Hermes by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Federated Hermes by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

