Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Federated Hermes stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.12. Federated Hermes has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.60.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $859,582.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,203.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 26,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $859,582.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,203.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $32,800.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,558,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,019 shares of company stock worth $2,257,547 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,230,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,407,000 after acquiring an additional 73,168 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the second quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,284,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,421,000 after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Federated Hermes by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,294,000 after acquiring an additional 91,710 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Federated Hermes by 1.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,041,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,261,000 after acquiring an additional 33,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

