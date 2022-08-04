Fidelity Federal Bancorp (FDLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on August 15th

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of FDLB stock remained flat at $95.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.00. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services.

