Fidelity Federal Bancorp (FDLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on August 15th

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.
Shares of FDLB stock remained flat at $95.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.00. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $95.00.
