Fidelity Federal Bancorp (FDLB) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on August 15th

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLBGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FDLB stock remained flat at $95.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.00. Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $95.00 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Fidelity Federal Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.