Financial Analysis: Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) vs. Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) and Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of Arteris shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 48.3% of Arteris shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arteris and Applied Optoelectronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $37.86 million 7.57 -$23.38 million N/A N/A Applied Optoelectronics $211.57 million 0.26 -$54.16 million ($2.01) -0.98

Profitability

Arteris has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Applied Optoelectronics.

This table compares Arteris and Applied Optoelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris N/A N/A N/A Applied Optoelectronics -25.50% -12.75% -7.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arteris and Applied Optoelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 1 4 0 2.80 Applied Optoelectronics 1 1 0 0 1.50

Arteris presently has a consensus price target of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 174.99%. Applied Optoelectronics has a consensus price target of $3.90, suggesting a potential upside of 97.97%. Given Arteris’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arteris is more favorable than Applied Optoelectronics.

Summary

Arteris beats Applied Optoelectronics on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC, a silicon-proven interconnect IP product; FlexNoC Resilience Package, which provides on-chip data protection; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product; and Physical interconnect aware NoC optimizer, a software tool that estimates physical layout effects during the architecture and logic development stages of an SoC interconnect design; The company also offers FlexWay for IP subsystem interconnect; FlexPSI for All-digital inter chip link; and FlexNoC Physical for linking physical placement and routing tools. In addition, it provides IP deployment software solutions, including specification, design, documentation, artificial intelligence (AI) package, design data intelligence, and harmony trace. The company serves customers in the automotive, AI/machine learning, 5G and wireless communications, data centers, consumer electronics, and other markets. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

