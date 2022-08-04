Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Finning International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$42.33.

Shares of Finning International stock traded down C$0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 330,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,770. The firm has a market cap of C$4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$23.89 and a 12 month high of C$40.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$28.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.20.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.7920844 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,240,700. In other Finning International news, Director Harold N. Kvisle purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,240,700. Also, Senior Officer David William Cummings sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.37, for a total transaction of C$90,165.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,257,145.59. Insiders acquired a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $254,134 over the last three months.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

