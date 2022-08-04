First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Community to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $18.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. First Community has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Community had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Community will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. First Community’s payout ratio is 25.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. State Street Corp raised its position in First Community by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its position in First Community by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in First Community by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 29,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Community by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

