First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 22,940.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in First Solar by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,524. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar Price Performance

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on First Solar from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $97.89 on Thursday. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $59.60 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,495.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.