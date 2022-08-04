First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 4,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

First Solar Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.39. 12,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1,495.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.48. First Solar has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at First Solar

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on First Solar from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Solar to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $104.50 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.45.

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $242,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,121.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,524. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,653 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,192,010,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,230,644 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $270,534,000 after purchasing an additional 60,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $197,428,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,531,030 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $133,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,029 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.