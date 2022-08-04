First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $104.50 price objective on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $63.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on First Solar from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.45.

First Solar Stock Down 1.8 %

FSLR opened at $97.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4,715.17 and a beta of 1.49. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

Insider Activity

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

In other news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley bought 1,990 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.56 per share, for a total transaction of $200,114.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,299.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,524 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 22,940.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in First Solar by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

