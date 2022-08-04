FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of -. FirstEnergy also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on FE. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.25.

FE traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.84. The company had a trading volume of 210,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.88.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 145.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $204,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $213,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $275,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

