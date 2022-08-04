Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $33.98.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.