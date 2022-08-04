Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.
Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.71. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $33.98.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 42.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
