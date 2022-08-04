FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Receives “Maintains” Rating from Morgan Stanley

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

FLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $312.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.89.

FLT traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.89. 3,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,853. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.08. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after acquiring an additional 207,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,669,000 after acquiring an additional 228,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,025,138,000 after buying an additional 89,065 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after buying an additional 317,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

