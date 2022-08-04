Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion. Floor & Decor also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.65 to $2.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.07.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.86. 2,062,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,780. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.67 and its 200 day moving average is $83.91. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 990,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,236,000 after acquiring an additional 64,616 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $4,580,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth about $3,431,000. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 153,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,115 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

