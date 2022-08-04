Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.72 billion-$3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,646. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.58. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,703,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,840,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Flowserve by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,554,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,290,000 after purchasing an additional 168,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Flowserve by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,560,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

