FNB Protocol (FNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $450.00

FNB Protocol (FNB) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $48,214.77 and approximately $450.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,712.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003906 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00128608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032551 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.