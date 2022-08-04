Font Market Capitalization Reaches $89,813.34 (FONT)

Font (FONT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 4th. Font has a total market cap of $89,813.34 and approximately $486.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Font has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Font coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,712.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003906 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00128608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00032551 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

About Font

Font is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity.

Buying and Selling Font

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

