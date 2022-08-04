Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.64.

FTV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.55. 36,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.67. Fortive has a 1-year low of $52.47 and a 1-year high of $79.87.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,196 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 13.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 41.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,885,000 after purchasing an additional 645,277 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

