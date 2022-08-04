Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $72.00 at Barclays

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.
Fortive Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 35,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.
About Fortive
Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.
