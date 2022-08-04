Fortive (NYSE:FTV) PT Raised to $72.00 at Barclays

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.55. The stock had a trading volume of 35,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,519. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

